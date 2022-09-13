Mayor Mike Duggan test drives what attendees can experience at Detroit Auto Show

Mayor Mike Duggan headed to the Huntington Place on Tuesday to check out the Detroit Auto Show before the public.

Duggan rode in an F-150 Lightning, then got into a Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ford Bronco as the vehicles were driven over hills and other obstacles. It's just a bit of what you can experience at the public show, in addition to seeing flying cars, drone demonstrations, and more.

During his visit, the mayor touted the benefits of the annual auto show, which was canceled during the Covid pandemic.

"All of the downtown restaurants that I have talked to are very excited. We're going to see the economic benefits spin off a lot differently than when you drove in in the cold, parked here in the structure, came in, and drove back home. Now you're going to see people out on the streets, and I think it's going to be a great thing. We're going to show off Detroit this auto show," Duggan said.