Watch Live: Mayor Mike Duggan to deliver 11th State of the City Address

Neighborhoods will be front and center during Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's State of the City Address tonight.

Duggan is set to deliver his speech at 7 p.m. from Dexter Avenue Baptist Church on Detroit's west side - and there is no shortage of events to highlight downtown as well. Watch the speech in the live player above or on the FOX Local app.

The NFL Draft in Detroit is fast approaching April 25, happening in and around Campus Martius, Cadillac Square, Monroe Street Midway and Hart Plaza.

In addition to that, General Motors announced earlier this week its plan to move the headquarters from the Renaissance Center to the historic J.L. Hudson's department store site – now known as Hudson's Detroit.

The announcement was made during a news conference on Monday at Hudson's Detroit, which remains under construction until later this year. Once completed, the new tower on Woodward Avenue will offer 1.5 million square feet in retail, office, dining, hospitality, residential, and venue space.

Moving outward, the City of Detroit recently announced the now-planned effort to take down a blighted structure along the Joe Louis Greenway.

Earlier on Wednesday the city said it plans to demolish a 31,000-square foot structure along the greenway on West Chicago near Oakman Boulevard. The city expects the project to be finished in about a month, clearing the way for future development.

A new study released on Tuesday found that home values in Detroit, especially for Black residents, has increased by billions of dollars in the years since the Detroit's bankruptcy.

The University of Michigan Poverty Solutions report says added home value for Black residents increased 80% between 2014 and 2022.

For Black homeowners, estimated home values rose from $3.4 billion to $6.2 billion over that period, while the net value of all owner-occupied homes in the city increased from $4.2 billion to $8.1 billion.

Duggan, 65, is serving his third four-year term, he was first elected in 2014.

