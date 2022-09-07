McDonald’s adds new dessert to fall menu

article

McDonald’s is bringing back a "fresh take" on a pastry it hasn’t served since the ‘80s.

The fast food chain will re-introduce the cheese danish — a flaky pastry with a cream cheese filling — at participating restaurants starting Sept. 14. The company calls it a "tasty way to switch up seasonal routines in a world of pumpkin, maple and pecan." It will be served all day.

Fall is also in full swing at Starbucks, which brought back its seasonal pumpkins spice lattes on Aug. 30. The drink combines espresso and steamed milk with cinnamon, nutmeg and clove flavor, along with some real pumpkin. It’s Starbucks’ most popular item.

The danish rollout comes a day before the big return of Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza on Sept. 15. Customers can get their hands on a free Mexican pizza by spending $20 or more in orders at Uber Eats or Postmates.

The accompanying Mexican pizza musical also debuts Sept. 15 on TikTok Live. The 21-person cast features Dolly Parton and Grammy Award-winning rapper Doja Cat. Parton, 76, teased the musical with an Instagram post that showed the "personal and confidential" script.