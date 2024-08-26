McLaren Health Care: Operations back to normal after cyberattack

McLaren Health Care announced its technology systems have been fully restored after an early August cyberattack that affected numerous operations.

The criminal cyberattack caused changes to non-urgent appointments, tests, and treatments; limited access to online systems; led to issues with phone systems and more.

"The health system’s clinical and administrative operations are fully functional across Michigan," according to an update from McLaren Health Care. "With this return to normal operations, all temporary procedures enacted during the disruption have been lifted."

In Michigan, McLaren Health Care, which is based in Grand Blanc, has 13 hospitals. Among McLaren's facilities is the state's most extensive network of cancer centers and care providers.

"Providers at all McLaren Health Care hospitals, Karmanos cancer centers, and outpatient clinics again have access to patients’ electronic medical records," the health network stated. "The process of inputting patients’ health records that were manually charted during the disruption into the electronic system began over the weekend and is expected to last several weeks."

McLaren is still working with cybersecurity experts to figure out whether any patient or employee information was breached.

"If it is determined that any protected health information or personal information was compromised, those individuals will be contacted directly," according to McLaren.