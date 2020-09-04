MDOT lifting traffic restrictions for Labor Day weekend

The Michigan Department of Transportation is lifting traffic restrictions and suspending roadwork wherever possible throughout the state to ease Labor Day weekend travel.

MDOT says although AAA predicts travel will be down 15% this year, the department is removing lane restrictions for 144 out of 200 projects across Michigan starting 3 p.m. Friday and ending 6 a.m. Tuesday.

But there are still remaining projects to keep any eye out for.

"While most work zones are being suspended for the holiday weekend, there are still areas where the barrels cannot be pulled back due to the nature of the work in progress. Let's make sure everyone goes home each and every night," said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba.

According to MDOT, here are traffic restrictions to look out for wherever you're heading across the beautiful Mitten. If needed, detour routes will be posted:

Oakland County

Wayne County

Macomb County

None.

Southwest Michigan

I-69 near Coldwater, Branch County, has one lane open in each direction at Newton Road.

I-94 , Berrien County, has two lanes open in each direction at the New Buffalo Weigh Station.

I-94 BR in Benton Township, Berrien County, has one lane open in each direction at Crystal Avenue.

US-12 , Berrien County, one lane open in each direction at US-31.

US-131 in Three Rivers, St. Joseph County, has one lane open in each direction with traffic shifts from Cowling Road to Gleason Road.

US-131 BR , Kalamazoo County, is closed between West Dunkley Street and US-131. Detour posted.

West Michigan

100th Street , Kent County, is closed over US-131. The 100th Street on ramp to southbound US-131 is closed as well.

I-196 in Grand Rapids has eastbound lane closures and a traffic shift between Market Avenue and US-131. The following ramps are closed: Eastbound M-45 (Lake Michigan Drive) to eastbound I-196, Westbound M-45 to westbound I-196, and Market Avenue to eastbound I-196.

I-196 in Grand Rapids has eastbound lane closures and a traffic shift between Fuller Avenue and I-96. The eastbound I-196 and eastbound I-96 ramps to M-44 (E. Beltline Avenue) are closed.

I-196 , Ottawa and Kent counties, has lane closures and a traffic shift between 32nd Avenue and Kenowa Avenue. All eastbound I-196 traffic is detoured to eastbound M-6. The westbound M-6 ramp to westbound I-196 is closed. The on and off ramps at eastbound I-196 and 32nd Avenue are closed.

M-66 , Barry County, is closed between Huff and Day roads.

M-115 , Osceola County, is closed near Marion, between M-66 and 20 Mile Road.

US-31 in Muskegon has the southbound off ramp to Laketon Avenue closed.

US-31 BR (Shoreline Drive) in Muskegon has the northbound lanes closed at Webster Avenue.

Northern Lower Peninsula

I-75 , Cheboygan County, will have lane-width restrictions in each direction from Topinabee Mail Route to Riggsville Road.

M-72 , Kalkaska County, will have passing lanes closed east of Kalkaska.

M-204 , Leelanau County, will have one lane open on the bridge over Lake Leelanau with a temporary traffic signal.

US-23 , Presque Isle County, will have one lane open over the Swan River with temporary traffic signals.

US-31 in Benzonia, Benzie County, will have one lane open with a temporary traffic signal.

US-127 , Roscommon County, will have lane width restrictions with two lanes open in each direction from M-55 to Mile Marker 200.

Upper Peninsula

M-28 in Munising, Alger County, will have a directional detour in place. Westbound M-28 traffic will stay on M-28 through the roundabout under construction. Eastbound M-28 will follow the posted detour from M-28 to Chestnut Street, then Superior Street back to M-28. There will be one lane of alternating traffic over Jones Creek via temporary traffic signals.

M-28 , Ontonagon County, will have one lane open in alternating directions over the Baltimore River west of Bruce Crossing via temporary traffic signals.

M-35 , Marquette County, is closed from north of Marquette County Road 480 to south of Marquette County Road 492. A detour is posted.

M-35 , Menominee County, will have one lane open in alternating directions over Deer Creek via temporary traffic signals.

US-2 in Marenisco, Gogebic County, will have one lane open in alternating directions over the Big Presque Isle River via temporary traffic signals.

US-2/US-41 , Delta County, has one lane open in each direction between Gladstone and Rapid River.

US-41 in Hancock, Houghton County, has one lane open in each direction between Quincy Street and Lake Annie Road.

For up-to-date information on MDOT projects, visit thee Mi Drive website at www.Michigan.gov/Drive.