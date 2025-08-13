article

Ram says someone stole their "Bucking HEMI" mechanical bull that had been in use during a racing event in Pontiac over the weekend.

But the car brand isn't taking the theft lying down. Its CEO called it "bull***" and that teams were now searching for missing mechanical marvel.

Ram's stolen mechanical bull

With a backdrop that reads "Conquer the HEMI" and a silver-colored machine made in the image of a ram's head that one might find on their pickup truck, the one-of-a-kind machine had made appearances at multiple automotive events recently.

Then, on Aug. 9 at approximately 9:45 p.m., the bull disappeared.

According to Stellantis, it was stolen during disassembly. A formal report has since been filed with the police.

Bucking HEMI® was stolen on Saturday, Aug. 9 at approximately 9:45 p.m. Photo via Stellantis.

Ram loves its mechanical bull and its theft has struck a chord with leadership at the car brand.

"This is bull****. Our Bucking HEMI was taken on Saturday evening. The search is officially on, and we won't stop searching until we get him back," said CEO Tim Kuniskis.

The machine had only been in operation for a few months before being stolen. Its first appearance was at the Michigan International Speedway on June 8 to celebrate the company's return to NASCAR.

If anyone knows anything about the whereabouts of the mechanical bull, they're asked to contact local police or reach out to Ram directly.