Meet adoptable dogs, drink beer, and help animals this weekend at the Ferndale Project

Meet adoptable dogs and try the newest beer from Ferndale Project this weekend.

The brewery teamed up with Rebel Dogs Detroit, a nonprofit animal rescue, to raise awareness with Rebel Dog NEDIPA.

Stop by the Ferndale Project at noon Saturday to see adoptable pups and try the 8% ABV brew that was double dry-hopped with nelson sauvin, pacific sunrise, and motueka hops.

Dooped Donuts will be selling special bone shaped donuts, and riso prints will be available for a donation. All money from the prints will go to Rebel Dogs.

Ferndale Project is also releasing another new beer this weekend – Cumulus Colossus, a 7.5%NEDIPA double dry-hopped with columbus and citra hops.