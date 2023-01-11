Meet Peanut the Prosecutor, a therapy dog to help trauma survivors in Macomb County

article

The newest employee at the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office is fluffy, has four legs, and will perform a very important job – comforting those who have experienced trauma and abuse.

Peanut the Prosecutor comes from the Canine Advocacy Program (CAP) in connection with CARE House. CAP uses dogs to help alleviate some of the stress, anxiety, and depression children can experience when they are involved in the criminal justice system.

Peanut with the Child Protection Unit: Colleen Worden, Lesia Fedorak, Mark Laws, Elizabeth Arbus, Hon. Joseph Toia. Bottom Row: Elizabeth Rittinger, Molly Zappitell, Peanut, and Karen Phillips Expand

Peanut will comfort both children and adults. Before court, people can pet and play with him to calm them down. He will also be allowed to join people in court as long as the judge allows it.

This addition to the team was made possible thanks to a donation from Leader Dogs For the Blind and training provided by CAP funding.

Assistant Prosecutor Mark Laws and his family will care for Peanut.

"Peanut brings a calming spirit to the office. He is very sociable and loves people and I think they will love him too," Laws said.