Meijer alerts customers after fuel mix-up at Clinton Township gas station

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The Brief Meijer says a supplier error may have caused diesel fuel to be dispensed instead of regular and mid-grade gasoline at the Clinton Township Meijer Express. The affected fuel was purchased between 6 a.m. March 17 and 1 p.m. March 19 at the location on South Groesbeck Highway. Customers with concerns are encouraged to contact Meijer directly as the company continues addressing the issue.



A fuel mix-up at a Meijer Express gas station in Macomb County may have left drivers with diesel instead of unleaded gasoline, the supermarket chain said Saturday.

What we know:

Meijer sent a notice to customers who purchased fuel at the Clinton Township Meijer Express gas station, 40445 S. Groesbeck Highway, between 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, and 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19.

What they're saying:

"Our third-party fuel provider made an error at our Meijer Express fuel station at 40445 S. Groesbeck Highway, resulting in unleaded and diesel fuels being mixed," the company said in a statement to FOX 2. "After recognizing this, we shut down our pumps and began contacting customers who may be impacted."

Meijer said customers were notified as a precaution.

The company will reimburse customers for the expenses incurred due to this issue.

No other Meijer Express stations were impacted by the fuel mix-up.

What you can do:

Anyone with questions or concerns about the issue is asked to contact the company at 616-791-5484.