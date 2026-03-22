Meijer alerts customers after fuel mix-up at Clinton Township gas station
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A fuel mix-up at a Meijer Express gas station in Macomb County may have left drivers with diesel instead of unleaded gasoline, the supermarket chain said Saturday.
What we know:
Meijer sent a notice to customers who purchased fuel at the Clinton Township Meijer Express gas station, 40445 S. Groesbeck Highway, between 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, and 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19.
What they're saying:
"Our third-party fuel provider made an error at our Meijer Express fuel station at 40445 S. Groesbeck Highway, resulting in unleaded and diesel fuels being mixed," the company said in a statement to FOX 2. "After recognizing this, we shut down our pumps and began contacting customers who may be impacted."
Meijer said customers were notified as a precaution.
The company will reimburse customers for the expenses incurred due to this issue.
No other Meijer Express stations were impacted by the fuel mix-up.
What you can do:
Anyone with questions or concerns about the issue is asked to contact the company at 616-791-5484.
The Source: Information for this story came from Meijer.