Meijer doing free delivery for all orders over $35

Meijer is expanding its curbside pickup to a delivery service out of all its stores through the rest of January.

For any orders over $35, Meijer says it will deliver it for free through Jan. 29.

A rise in Covid cases has prompted the Michigan-based grocer to shift its access to customers in an effort to keep shoppers safe as Michigan works to stamp down its worst coronavirus surge of the pandemic.

The program starts this week.

Customers that shop using the Meijer App or online can schedule delivery or pickups at convenient times.

The company's online shopping portal can be accessed here.