Meijer stores temporarily suspend bottle returns

Meijer is temporarily suspending bottle returns at all Michigan stores.

The Grand Rapids-based chain is asking cutomers to not bring in used cans and bottes and to not bring in reusable shopping bags. One exception for reusable bags, is if customers are using the Meijer Shop and Scan service.

"These changes are part of the retailer’s ongoing efforts to ensure Meijer team members can do their jobs in the safest manner while ensuring the most sanitary conditions possible in its stores," according to a release from Meijer. "Bottle return policy changes are effective immediately at all Meijer locations in the state of Michigan. Reusable bag changes are also effective immediately at all Meijer stores."

Meijer said the reason for suspending bottle returns is an effort to be consistent with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Executive Order 2020-21.

