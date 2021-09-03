Melvindale-North Allen Park Schools cancels bus routes

The first week into the new school year has been bumpier than expected for many school districts. On Thursday, Melvindale-North Allen Park Schools announced it would be canceling bus routes when students return from the Labor Day weekend.

According to a statement from the school district, all bus services - with the exception of education services, preschool, and career-technical programming - will be canceling school bus routes until new drivers can be found.

The district's Director of Operations and Transportation, Elfriede Hervey, wrote in a statement that the district had contracted a 3rd party vendor to assist with transportation needs. However, there were four recent resignations of bus drivers and there have been difficulties finding new drivers.

RELATED: Dutch Girl Donuts closes due to staffing shortages

Hervey wrote that the district was notified Thursday that the vendor canceled the contract due to the resignations.

Hervey also said the district hopes to secure services soon but cannot give a date for when services will return to the district.

"I can assure you that it is top priority for the district and we will continue to work to find a solution. Parents and staff will be kept informed on our progress," Hervey said.

The district started the year on Monday, Aug. 30, and one parent told FOX 2 that routes were running this week.

Advertisement

The bus driver shortage is affecting schools throughout the country. Grosse Ile announced earlier this week that it would start the year without school buses due to the shortage and a district in western Michigan is offering a $2,500 sign-on bonus for new drivers plus a finder's fee to employees who recommend a successful new hire.