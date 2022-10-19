Melvindale overdose death leads police to 300+ pills being sold at home, bakery
MELVINDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - An investigation after an overdose death lead police to a Melvindale home and bakery.
According to Michigan State Police, investigators were looking into a prescription pill dealer directly involved with that death.
On Oct. 13, police searched the 31-year-old suspect's home and a bakery where authorities say he was making drug deals. Police seized more than 300 pills, more than $5,000 in cash, and jewelry.