Member of the Detroit Police Department dead from coronavirus

A member of the Detroit Police Department has died due to coronavirus.

A spokesperson with the department would only confirm that a person with the department had passed away.

Chief James Craig is expected to speak at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning regarding the case. The press conference will be held Detroit Public Safety Headquarters. FOX 2 will stream the conference online.

More than 200 Detroit Police officers have self-quarantined themselves following nine confirmed cases of coronavirus being reported within the department.

Mayor Mike Duggan told reporters Monday that he expected to have more than 150 officers return to work from self-quarantine by the end of this week.

