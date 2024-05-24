Kids dropped to safety from fire • Memorial Day weekend weather • Impacts of Ascension cyberattack
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - Numerous people escaped a burning Detroit apartment early Friday.
One woman dropped two children to safety after the fire, which started around 1 a.m. at the building on Michigan Avenue and 51st.
"There was people hanging out the windows. There was a mother who actually dropped her two children out the window," Detroit Fire Chief Christian Spitzig said.
Those who were rescued from the building were taken to a hospital for injuries, including smoke inhalation and possible broken bones. One woman is currently in critical condition from smoke inhalation.
A firefighter also suffered minor burns to their face while battling the flames.
All apartment units in the building were destroyed, and the storefront below the homes likely suffered water damage, too.
Memorial Day weather
Today will be dry, but that isn't the case for the whole weekend.
Overnight Friday into Saturday, it will rain. The rain fades, making for a nice Saturday with highs near 80.
The dry afternoon weather sticks around into Sunday until the evening, when thunderstorms and rain will bubble up.
Monday, temps dip and more rain moves in. Highs will be in the low 70s with a few showers scattered through the day.
Car falls into sinkhole
A sinkhole in Southwest Detroit that keeps growing swallowed up a car.
Shawn Bundy, a witness, said he had only seen such a thing in movies.
"I heard a boom, I ain't going to lie – I thought somebody got shot," he said.
Bundy was driving an armored truck when it happened. He said the woman inside the sedan was pulled to safety from her driver’s seat by someone above.
FOX 2 was told the woman was shaken but not hurt.
"I'm afraid to walk over there because, who knows, the rest might fall in," said Tabitha Alsobrook, who lives nearby.
The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) came out Thursday morning and marked it for repair – a day after someone called. However, the road remained open, leading to the car driving into the hole.
Nurse describes impact of Ascension cyberattack
The cyberattack against Ascension Health started on May 8, when it was first detected and it’s still going, knocking out computer systems.
FOX 2 spoke with a nurse who works for one of our local hospitals who wanted to remain anonymous, but gave us an inside look.
"It’s tough. But it’s kind of rewarding too, because we’re still able to care for the patients," the nurse said.
The Ascension nurse says they have experienced the technological fallout from the attack, firsthand.
"It’s been challenging because we’ve relied on the computers so long, now we’ve had to go back to paper," the nurse said. "Radiology would get the orders on the computer, instead we have to hand write the order and make sure it is delivered to them."
That means what was once as simple as the click of a button — can take a lot longer.
"We usually brag about our turnaround time," the nurse said. "It’s less than three hours. You’re not seeing that. So the patients have to have a little patience of their own."
2 found guilty in Hutch's Jewelry murder
The man who plotted the murder and the man who shot Dan ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson were found guilty Thursday.
After a week and a half of testimony, jurors deliberated for a couple hours and found Marco Bisbikis and Roy Larry guilty of all charges, including murder.
Authorities say Bisbikis, who was the popular jeweler's lawyer, wrote himself into Hutchinson's will just a couple of months before he was killed. Bisbikis plotted the murder with several other people, including Larry, who shot Hutchinson outside his pawn shop on June 1, 2022.
Larry denied being the shooter and took the stand in his own defense.
"I never changed my story - I never lied to them not one time," Roy Larry said.
Bisbikis did not testify.
Both men will be sentenced next month.
Daily Forecast
Today will be pleasant, with highs around 80.
What else we're watching
- Another encampment has been set up on a Southeast Michigan college campus. This time, pro-Palestinian protesters are setting up camp at Wayne State University – demanding divestment from Israel.
- The former dean of East English Preparatory Academy reacted to the murder of 16-year-old student Elijah Reese. The boy was shot and killed while walking home from school this week.
- The new Johnny Black’s Taphouse in Shelby Township was recently damaged by a driver who crashed into the building after skimming several parked vehicles with his pickup truck.
- A Wyandotte high school teacher is accused of trying to solicit a 14-year-old while he was actually talking to an undercover cop. That unnamed teacher was arrested and is awaiting arraignment.
- Check out our Memorial Day weekend parade guide.
Apple iPhone $35M settlement: You could be eligible for up to $349
A $35 million settlement fund has been established following a class action lawsuit involving audio issues on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus devices.
The lawsuit, filed against Apple Inc. ("Apple") in 2019, addressed alleged audio issues linked to the "audio IC" chip in iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus devices used between Sept. 16, 2016, and Jan. 3, 2023. Apple denies any wrongdoing and disputes the claims.
If you have received an email or postcard notification from the Settlement Administrator, it means you might be a member of the Settlement Class eligible for compensation.