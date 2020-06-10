Memorial service held for DPD officer who died from 2017 shooting

A Detroit police officer who was shot on the job years ago and had been at a rehab facility ever since passed away last week. On Wednesday he was given the hero's sendoff he deserved.

Family, friends and a sea of members from the Detroit Police Department attended a memorial service Wednesday for Corporal Waldis Johnson, who was shot in the line of duty in 2017 after responding to a domestic violence call. He was just moments away from getting off duty.

"He served this department with distinction and honor and made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty," Chief James Craig said.

After fighting the good fight to stay alive for three years, Corporal Johnson succumbed to his injuries May 31. Corporal Johnson made the ultimate sacrifice at a time when policing is again under fire. Demands are now being heard across the country to divest money from police departments and invest that money in community service programs.

As tributes come in for Johnson, Chief Craig says this is a sign it's not time to defund the police.

"One option is not defunding the police and this is a great example of it. This is a man, a hero, that paid the ultimate sacrifice for keeping our city safe," Craig said.

As Corporal Johnson's body is led away to his final resting place, Chief Craig recognized the mixed emotions that come with honoring a member of his department who gave their life responding to the needs of others.

"It's a sad day but yet a day to celebrate this hero's life," Craig said.

READ MORE: Son of DPD officer who died this week from 2017 shooting: 'He took the call when he didn't have to'