Men accused of impersonating Ferndale police, handcuffing victim during break-in

A group of men is accused of pretending to be police officers to break into a Ferndale man's home over the summer.

Edward Clay, 43, of Detroit: Trevor Glenn, 37, of West Bloomfield, and Bernard Gardner, 31, of Detroit, were arraigned Friday on charges of armed robbery, first-degree home invasion, and felony firearms. All three men were given $250,000 cash/surety bonds.

Police say the men and a fourth suspect approached a 65-year-old man as he left his home in the 100 block of West Woodland Street around 5:30 a.m. Aug. 4. The men were impersonating police and handcuffed the victim before they went into his home, authorities said. Police determined the break-in was targeted.

(Ferndale Police)

An investigation with the FBI Oakland County Violent Crimes and Gangs Task Force led to searches at four different locations. During these searches, investigators found evidence of the crime, along with 20 illegal firearms, high-capacity magazines, narcotics, and more than 800 rounds of ammunition. Some of the guns were stolen and/or altered, police said.

"Solving this complex case was made possible by the hard work of these investigators," said Ferndale Police Chief Dennis Emmi. "The Ferndale Police Department is very grateful for the strong partnerships and support between these state and federal agencies."

(Ferndale Police)

Police said license plate readers, which were recently added to the city, helped with the investigation as well.