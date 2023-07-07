Men accused of stealing, tampering with traps, Michigan State Police say

article

Two men believed to have tampered with animal traps in northern Michigan are sought by police.

State police released two images of the men, who were spotted in Jordan Valley. According to troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post, the men had previously stolen other traps that had been set there.

Officers are hoping the public could help identify the men.

It took place 20 miles west of Gaylord in Antrim County.

The investigation of larceny started in May 2023 when the first set of traps were allegedly stolen. Then on May 26, the two men were seen traveling in an older model Jeep Cherokee before they messed with more traps.

If anyone knows who the two men are, they're asked to contact police at (989) 732-2778,