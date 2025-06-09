Men charged in connection with plan to open fire at Pontiac graduation appear in court

article

Two Pontiac men charged with weapons offenses in connection with what police believe were plans to carry out a shooting at a high school graduation appeared in court Monday.

Both Jamarion Hardiman and Deahveon Whaley appeared on security footage carrying firearms before hiding them under vehicles in the parking lot of the ceremony.

What we know:

Both Hardiman, 20, and Whaley, 19, were arraigned on counts of carrying a firearm with unlawful intent, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Each entered a not-guilty plea Monday, appearing virtually in Pontiac district court six days after the alleged plot was thwarted by law enforcement and security crews at the United Wholesale Mortgage Sports Complex.

The venue was hosting a graduation ceremony for the Arts and Technology Academy - a charter school in Pontiac.

Hardiman was given a $250,000 cash bond while Whaley was given a $200,000 cash bond.

Both will have their probable cause conference and preliminary exam next, taking place over the next two weeks.

Dig deeper:

Both the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office and Sheriff Michael Bouchard have released preliminary details of the events leading up to both men's arrest.

The assistant prosecutor told the court during Monday's arraignments both defendants attended the graduation ceremony for 10 minutes before getting into a fight with others at the venue.

Police also received reports of a Snapchat that included a threat to carry out a shooting. Police have not released details about who published the photo.

Last Friday, Bouchard said the two did not attend the school but had issues with some that were enrolled. The fight between the individuals migrated to the parking lot after security at the UWM Sports Complex got involved.

Security footage showed Hardiman was carrying a concealed weapon before he was struck by a vehicle.

Eventually, both defendants were seen crouching near a parked vehicle and hiding packages under them. Police later found loaded firearms inside them.

Background :

Both Whaley and Hardiman have a criminal background that includes weapons offenses.

Hardiman was arrested while on parole for a conviction for carrying a concealed weapon. The prosecuting attorney said on Monday Hardiman repeatedly violated the condition of his parole.

"(He has) demonstrated he cannot and will not abide by any condition that any court sets for him," said Devon Schulz, who referred to the 20-year-old as "the instigator."

Whaley avoided prison time following a conviction for armed robbery involving a marijuana dealer when he completed a juvenile program.

What's next:

Both defendants' probable cause conferences will be on June 17 before a scheduled preliminary hearing on June 24.