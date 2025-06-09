2 face weapons charges after alleged Pontiac graduation mass shooting attempt thwarted

article

Two men accused of planning to carry out a mass shooting at a Pontiac high school graduation ceremony last week are now facing weapons charges.

Jamarion Hardiman, 20, and Deahveon Whaley, 19, are both charged with carrying a firearm with unlawful intent, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and carrying a concealed weapon for the June 3 shooting attempt that was foiled by Oakland County Sheriff's deputies.

What we know:

An investigation began after a fight at the Arts and Technology Academy of Pontiac graduation at the United Wholesale Mortgage Sports Complex. According to authorities, while Oakland County Sheriff's deputies were at the event for the fight, they were told about a Snapchat threat to shoot up the graduation.

Working with UWM security, deputies reviewed security video that showed Hardiman and Whaley leaving the complex with us. According to authorities, they were unarmed at the time. Hardiman was then struck by a vehicle before both Hardiman and Whaley went to their vehicle and retrieved firearms.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office said the suspects were seen on video crouching behind vehicles in the parking lot before leaving the loaded guns under parked vehicles. These firearms, an AR-style pistol with a round drum that included 40 rounds of ammunition and a Glock pistol with a 40-round magazine, were later retrieved by deputies.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the Snapchat threat was actually made, so the men are currently only facing weapons charges.

"Law enforcement has not been able to verify the existence of the Snapchat. Therefore, we are moving forward with the charges presented by investigators," said Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "This graduation event was disrupted by a fight that required a police response and, rather than walking away, it appears these defendants retrieved a gun. That’s unacceptable, and we will hold them accountable."

Authorities also did not have a motive for the alleged crime.

What's next:

Hardiman and Whaley are expected to be arraigned on the charges Monday.