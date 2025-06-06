The Brief The Oakland County Sheriff averted a mass shooting at high school graduation in Pontiac. Sheriff Michael Bouchard said one person is in custody while a second suspect behind the planned attack remains at large. The two suspects planned the attack at the Arts and Technology Academy of Pontiac graduation.



The Oakland County Sheriff says deputies have arrested one person after averting a mass shooting at a high school graduation ceremony in Pontiac.

Deputies are searching for a second suspect involved in the planning of the mass casualty event.

What we know:

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 20-year-old man in connection with a June 3 plot to carry out a mass shooting at a graduation ceremony in Pontiac.

Jamarion Jaryante Hardiman is sought by police in connection with plans to open fire on a crowd at the ceremony, which was held at an event venue owned by United Wholesale Mortgage. It was for the Arts and Technology Academy of Pontiac.

A 19-year-old has also been arrested, but has not been arraigned yet.

Both men allegedly placed packages under vehicles at the venue, which were later discovered to obtain two firearms containing 80 rounds of ammunition between them.

Neither suspect is enrolled at the school, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Friday.

The 20-year-old suspect is being sought in connection with a planned mass casualty event that police foiled earlier this week.

Dig deeper:

Sheriff deputies were first dispatched to the venue after a fight broke out between individuals at the ceremony. Working with security at the venue, a preliminary investigation by police uncovered a larger plot.

An individual approached police about information from a family member that a Snapchat message previously seen included a threat to shoot up the ceremony.

"In our business, we call that a clue," Bouchard said.

The details were relayed to police who later found packages underneath vehicles, each containing loaded weapons. One was an AR-style pistol with a round drum that included 40 rounds of ammunition.

The second weapon was a semi-automatic Glock handgun with a stick magazine, also containing 40 rounds of ammunition. Both were unregistered.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ An AR-style handgun found in a package under a vehicle.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the 19-year-old suspect currently in police custody.

Bouchard was asked about a motive behind the planned attack, but only said that people "are quick to violence these days."

"For whatever reason, they think is the solution, whether it's to go shoot up a school or house of worship, it's hard to figure out what a motive is these days," he said.

They are still searching for Hardiman, asking anyone who sees the 20-year-old to call 911 immediately. He has a criminal history involving weapons offenses.