Men charged with shooting Airsoft guns at people, reckless driving in rollover crash

Eastpointe police arrested and charged two suspects who crashed after allegedly pointing Airsoft-style guns with green lasers and firing at random people at 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The two suspects along with a third person, were inside a black 2008 Audi found in a rollover accident that police found resting on a 2105 Ford Fusion and had struck three other vehicles.

Photos courtesy Eastpointe Police Department Facebook. Inset L to R, Dequan Marquese Gadson, Tejuan Myron Jones

Tejuan Myron Jones of Westland was the driver of the car, while Dequan Marquese Gadson of Detroit was the passenger. Both are facing multiple charges. A third person has not been charged.

Police say the Jones and Gadson were traveling south on Rein in the Audi and "were brandishing a high-powered AR-15 style Airsoft gun with a green laser and possibly another weapon," police said.

Investigators say two witnesses on their porch saw the slow-moving vehicle on their street and then realized that the lasers were aimed at them.

The witnesses say they heard shots coming from the weapons and one of them claimed he was shot in the leg, however, there was no visible injury.

The Audi then fled the area. The victims searched the area in order to obtain a license plate and saw the car traveling south on Shakesphere as they were traveling north on the same street.

Police say when Jones and Gadson observed them, they began to point what appeared to be the lasers at their windshield. The driver, Jones, then placed the vehicle into reverse and accelerated at a high rate of speed striking several parked vehicles.

"His reckless actions resulted in his vehicle to rollover," Eastpointe police wrote on its Facebook page. "The occupants of the Audi stated that they were 'playing' with the weapons when they went off.

Advertisement

Jones has been charged with five counts and given a $25,000 bond, no 10 percent, while Gadson has two counts and a $15,000 bond no 10 percent.