Men shot by suspects chasing them in Saginaw

Two men were shot by suspects who were chasing them Saturday afternoon in Saginaw.

Michigan State Police said two 19-year-old men were chasing an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man. Both vehicles were speeding and going the wrong way when the vehicle being chased crashed into another driver near Hess Street and Sheridan Avenue. The driver, a 55-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

Police said the suspects who were chasing the victims got out and shot them before fleeing.

While fleeing the scene, the shooters crashed into a 34-year-old woman, who suffered minor injuries. The suspects ran away and were arrested a short distance from the crash.

Both men are being held at the Saginaw County Jail. The men who were shot were hospitalized, and one of them was in critical condition.