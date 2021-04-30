Mental Health Matters: Take a free online screening, receive resources to help

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on mental health.

Easterseals of Michigan said the organization has seen a 26% increase in demand for its services in the past year, with 40% of the adults seeking help and support for anxiety, depression, substance abuse, or thoughts of suicide in the past four months.

"The crisis is only beginning and it’s here in both substance use and mental health and anxieties," said Easterseals President and CEO Brent Wirth.

Easterseals has teamed up with Beaumont for the Mental Health Matters campaign. An anonymous online tool allows people to take free behavioral health screenings to understand their risk factors.

"It gives you answers. It helps you understand with some comprehensive explanations about what you may be experiencing, then it gives you resources both national and local where you can seek help," Wirth said. "We can all get help. We can all do better. And if we’re not the best provider for you, we’re going to find the best provider."

There are also Mental Health Matters T-shirts available for sale to benefit Easterseals' mental health programs.

Click here to take a screening.