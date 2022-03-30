Mental heath center guard shot and killed remembered as a father, 'good guy'

It was a tragic day at Team Wellness on Detroit's east side with two security guards shot on the job this afternoon. One is dead— the other is critically hurt.

Tonight, co-workers who knew the security guard are in disbelief over the death of Diante Davis, who had been on the job at Team Wellness the last four years.

"We are not related but you would’ve thought that was my little brother, this is senseless," said Andre Davis. "It’s just, words can’t explain why they would do it. He was a good guy."

Diante Davis is being remembered as a good guy with a heart for serving his community. The 30-year-old was killed on the job Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened at Team Wellness on Mack near Mount Elliot. Andre told FOX 2 that Diante has kids and his wife has another baby on the way.

Detroit police say a man who was not affiliated with the mental health clinic walked up to security guards in an area where residents gather at the back of the building. Police say the man had been there before and was asked to leave. But he came back, and that was when the shooting took place.

Andre does maintenance and helps with security. He was at another building when he got the unimaginable phone call.

"If I could turn back the hands of time and be here I would, because it would usually be me when there’s any kind of crisis goes on," he said. "It would be me 'Tay, and the rest of the security to try to protect the people that’s here."

DPD said the suspect had his hand in his coat pocket. When they asked him to open his coat pocket up, he drew a weapon and opened fire.

Police say Diante was shot dead, while the other security guard is in critical condition.

A statement from Team Wellness says in part:

"We are grateful to staff and law enforcement who quickly took action to address this dangerous situation. At this point, we are unsure why a visitor to our site would open fire, but we are working with law enforcement to get a better understanding of how and why this happened."

While police work to track down the suspect who is on the run, Andre is left to begin grieving.

"He loves his people he loves the community he was just a good guy that’s the saddest thing about it everything about he was just a good guy

If you have any information call Detroit police at (313) 267-4600 or Crime Stoppers you can remain anonymous at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Security guard Diante Davis was shot and killed outside Team Wellness.

