1 dead after unknown man shoots 2 security guards at Detroit mental health clinic

A security guard was killed and another critically injured after they were shot at a Detroit mental health clinic Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a man, who does not appear to be affiliated with the clinic, walked up to the guards in an area where patients congregate at the back of Team Wellness Center at 6309 Mack Ave. with his hands in his pockets.

When one of the guards asked why his hands were in his pockets, he pulled out a gun and shot two guards.

The shooter fled, and police are looking for him.