Metro Detroit beach on Lake St. Clair under contamination advisory for bacteria levels

The levels of bacteria at one Michigan beach have prompted health officials to list the location under an advisory on the Fourth of July.

Memorial Park Beach in St. Clair Shores had a contamination advisory in place following testing that confirmed high bacteria levels at the location. The beach has been both under advisories and closed to the public for high bacteria levels this year.

It was last closed on June 30 and has since been under an advisory.

The source of the bacteria are unknown, but daily monitoring updates have continued to roll in, the state environmental department said. The Macomb County Health Department does the monitoring.

According to the county, an advisory means that all samples selected in the last 30 days exceed levels of E.coli that are safe for bodily contact.

Last week, there were three beach closures and a pair of contamination advisories around the state. The timing ahead of the holidays may have forced travelers to find other beaches to visit.

There are 1,235 public beaches in the state and none are closed as of Monday.