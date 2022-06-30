Three Michigan beaches closed due to bacteria levels, including one in Macomb County

The Fourth of July weekend is nearly here and, with temperatures pushing 90 this week and for the holiday weekend, the beach might sound like a great spot to be. Just make sure the water you're swimming in is safe.

Af of noon on Thursday, June 30, 3 Michigan beaches are closed and 2 others are under advisory due to contamination issues. The data, according to the state of Michigan's Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy BeachGuard, website, is updated throughout the day.

The beaches closed include St. Clair Shores' Memorial Park Beach on Lake St. Clair in Macomb County. This closure is due to high bacteria levels and was closed on Tuesday. It was most recently under a contamination advisory last week for 6 days and was closed on Memorial Day weekend for the same reason.

The other two beaches closed are Pinconning Park in Saginaw Bay and Clinch Park in Grand Traverse Bay. Both of those beaches are also closed due to high bacteria levels.

The two beaches under contamination advisory include Gladwin City Park in Cedar River and Taylor's Beach at Cook Lake in Livingston County.

As of Thursday, none of the state's other more than 1,230 public and 575 private beaches are closed.

