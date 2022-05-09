Metro Detroit businesses step up to help Rehab Highland Park replace single father's roof

A single father who desperately needed help replacing the roof of his Highland Park home got that help thanks to a nonprofit and local businesses.

Eban Morales had a tarp on his roof to keep the water out. He contacted Rehab Highland Park for help.

Rehab Highland Park volunteers clean up the city. However, Morales' roof was a bigger project than anything they've taken on before, so they asked the community for help raising $20,000.

"It was a true emergency," said Maurice Turner, who runs the organization. "We reached out to the community, and the community answered."

That's where Complete Home Building and Maintenance and ABC Building Supply Co. stepped up. ABC donated the supplies and Complete Home Building offered their roofing services for free.

"We're in the community, and we want to help the community, and we have people who live locally and we have a ton of customers who work locally, so we're happy to help and donate the materials to provide and help make highland park a more beautiful place - a nice place for everybody in the area to live," said Jeffrey Owens, with ABC Supplies.

The project took a week, but now Morales' home is in better shape.

"It definitely was challenging - there was a lot of layers of shingles - lot of debris - couple of dumpsters, but we're making it happen - that's for sure," said Michael Locke, with Complete Home and Building.

Morales is thankful for the help he received.

Makes me feel good," Morales said. "It gives me hope that there's people in the world that want to help. It's a beautiful thing."

Rehab Highland Park hopes to continue to improve the lives of people in the city.

"We just saw in Detroit that they just began a new home repair program - $20 million, so we need organizations like that to say, 'Hey, we see what you're doing, we know it's hard work - let's find some way to really assist," Turner said.

Turner is running for mayor of Highland Park as a write-in candidate. He has plans to help the city even more by bringing change if he wins.