Metro Detroit car crash suspect await's sentencing

The Brief Court was adjourned until June for the sentencing of Eric Mandziuk accused of crashing into and killing a man and injuring two others. Alex and his friends were traveling along North Avenue near 21 Mile when Mandziuk allegedly crossed over and smashed into them.



A packed, emotional courtroom in Mount Clemens was ready for the sentencing on Wednesday of an allegedly drunk driver accused of crashing into and killing a man and injuring two others.

Despite more than 50 people in attendance, court was adjourned until June.

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Eric Mandziuk was expected to be sentenced today after allegedly crashing into and killing 28-year-old Alex Tsatsos and injuring his two friends back in September 2024.

Alex and his friends were traveling along North Avenue near 21 Mile when Mandziuk allegedly crossed over and smashed into them. Investigators say his blood alcohol level was .352, more than four times the legal limit.

Mandziuk was charged with:

One count of OWI causing death

Two counts of OWI causing severe injury

Originally, a plea deal was expected that would have been on the lower end of the sentencing guidelines, but the judge did not agree. Mandziuk and his defense were given time to consider whether they would change their no-contest plea.

What they're saying:

The Tsatsos family shared their emotions:

"Everything’s just been a blur. It’s been difficult for me to think about things. It just makes me sick to my stomach that he was driving and knowing he killed my brother," said Alex’s sister, Rachel Miller.

"It is very emotional," said mother Claire Tsatsos. "It’s disappointing it’s dragged out for a year and seven months, and now it’s going to be another month he’s out. Yes, he’s on house arrest, but meanwhile Alex isn’t here."

"Is it hard that it’s dragged out a little bit more? It is. It’s been over a year and a half, and every time we come to court it tears us apart. It’s hard, but we have all these people supporting us, and we love every one of them," said father Jerry Tsatsos.

What's next:

The maximum Mandziuk could be facing is 86 months. The sentencing has been rescheduled to June 17.