Metro Detroit Catholic priest convicted of criminal sexual conduct

A priest who has served at several Metro Detroit Catholic churches was convicted by a jury this week for sexually abusing a child, authorities said.

Joseph "Jack" Baker, 60, was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct - sexual penetration with a person under 13.

Baker had been a pastor at St. Perpetua Parish in Waterford since 2008. Prior to that, Baker was a pastor at St. Mary Parish in Wayne, associate pastor at Sacred Heart Parish in Dearborn, and associate pastor at St. Hugo of the Hills Parish in Bloomfield Hills.

An investigation and charges came after the Archdiocese of Detroit received the original report and immediately reported it to the lead prosecutor on Attorney General Dana Nessel’s clergy abuse team.

"I want victims of abuse to know they have an advocate in the Attorney General’s office," said Nessel. "We are committed to ensuring that every case of sexual abuse and assault is thoroughly reviewed and that whenever we are able to pursue justice for a victim, we do so aggressively and relentlessly. We must all commit to breaking down the walls of silence that so often surround sexual assault and abuse. Today’s verdict is long-awaited justice."

Baker was remanded to jail. He will be sentenced Dec. 19.

The Archdiocese said it would "not comment on the case until the matter is fully resolved."