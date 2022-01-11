Metro Detroit company accused of stockpiling medical waste, including body tissue samples and sharps

The state filed a complaint in December against a Metro Detroit company accused of stockpiling medical waste instead of properly disposing of it.

Attorney General Dana Nessel served the complaint against Biochem Technical Services LLC on behalf of the Materials Management Division of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).

The complaint filed in the Oakland County Circuit Court alleges that Biochem owner Raoul Keith Mangrum Jr. removed medical waste such as sharps, body tissue samples, contaminated bandages and laboratory equipment from his clients' facilities but did not properly dispose of it.

In addition to allegedly illegally storing the waste, EGLE has previous documented violations against the company. Biochem has operated without authorization and failed to keep proper records, the state said.

According to state officials, the suit was necessary since Mangrum allegedly continued to violate the law despite the previous actions taken by EGLE against Biochem.

In 2015, Mangrum pleaded guilty to one felony count of "Infectious Waste Littering" in Wayne County. He was served 60 days in jail on weekends and was on probation for two years. He also had to do 120 hours of community service and pay of $3,000 to the Wayne County Environmental Protection Fund. Due to a history of violations, EGLE revoked Biochem's authorization to manage medical waste in 2019.

"Mr. Mangrum's actions are the most egregious violations we have seen under Michigan's medical waste law," said Elizabeth M. Browne, director of EGLE's Materials Management Division. "Businesses involved in managing medical waste have an obligation to do their work in a way that protects Michigan residents. EGLE is committed to holding Mr. Mangrum accountable and protecting public health and the environment."