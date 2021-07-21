Metro Detroit judge says there's enough evidence to send former priest to trial for criminal sexual conduct

There is enough evidence to send a former Metro Detroit priest to trial for criminal sexual conduct, officials announced Wednesday.

According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Gary Berthiaume, 80, was bound over to circuit court.

He is headed to trial on two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the original case against him, which he was charged with last year.

Last month, Berthiaume was charged with additional felonies in two new cases.

Officials said all three cases stem from allegations of abuse in the 1970s involving three victims between the ages of 13 and 15. Berthiaume was a priest at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wyandotte and later Our Lady of Sorrows in Farmington during that time.

"Seeing Mr. Berthiaume bound over for trial is yet another example of my clergy abuse investigation team’s dedication to securing justice for survivors," Nessel said. "We will continue to do everything in our power to ensure those who bravely come forward with their stories receive their day in court."