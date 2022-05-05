Metro Detroit police brainstorm how to stop freeway shootings

Police officers from across Metro Detroit gathered Thursday to discuss how to stop freeway shootings.

"This is not a Detroit problem this is an our problem. People are using our highways as escape routes for crime," said Detroit Police Chief James Craig. "We are seeing an uptick of these all across the country. This isn’t just a Michigan problem."

According to Michigan State Police, there were 59 freeway shootings in 2020, and 59 in 2021. So far this year, there have been 12 freeway shootings.

"We have seen everything from road rage, where someone cut someone off, and they decided ‘I’m going to pull my gun and shoot you, and if I hit an innocent person on the freeway so be it,’" White said. "I think what causes it to happen more frequently on the freeways is the ease of escape."

Police formed Operation Brison last summer to combat these shootings. The mission started after a 2-year-old boy, Brison Christian, was killed on I-75 when someone opened fire on the wrong truck.

"Takes all of us to put a dent in this and to get this under control," said Inkster Police Chief Bill Ratliff. "This operation has spurred regional cooperation among law enforcement agencies on a level that’s unprecedented."

White proposed higher resolution cameras on freeways, especially near on and off ramps.

"Nobody is looking to write a ticket with cameras on the freeway. We are talking about cameras that can save lives if someone fires a weapon on the freeway, which puts every person every family at risk in every community," he said.