Metro Detroit pot shops cited for non-compliant sales, packaging issues, security problems

Non-compliant sales, packaging problems, and issues with security were among the reasons that fines were dished out to dozens of dispensaries and other marijuana-based businesses around Michigan this September.

Pot shops in Warren, Detroit, Inkster, Ann Arbor, and Hamtramck made up just some of the licensed retailers of marijuana and packaging companies that were penalized.

According to the Cannabis Regulatory Agency, some companies that were cited received multiple fines for improper retail practices.

Shops located in Southeast Michigan include:

Green Pharm Detroit - Annual Financial Statement non-compliance

Green Door Alternative - Annual Financial Statement non-compliance

Liberty Cannabis in Ann Arbor - Non-compliant sales

GR Vending in Ann Arbor - Non-compliant sales

Quality Roots in Hamtramck - Non-compliant sales

The Patient Station in Ypsilanti - Non-compliant sales

Flower Bowl in River Rouge - Surveillance and security

Herbology Cannabis in River Rouge - Annual Financial Statement non-compliance

Find the whole list of cited weed shops and cannabis packaging firms here.