Metro Detroit Power outages: DTE warns issues warning as winds up to 50 MPH blow in

Sunday's rain has finally pushed out, thanks to strong winds from the west but those winds are going to only get stronger and DTE is warning that power outages are possible as wind gusts could hit 50 MPH.

A wind advisory goes into effect at 10 a.m. this morning and runs through 7 p.m. this evening in anticipation of 40-45 mph wind gusts and isolated outages could occur. It may not lead to widespread outages but that doesn't mean there won't be any outages at all.

RELATED: Gusty conditions with wind chill dropping into the teens on Monday

According to DTE, they're preparing to dispatch crews as soon as possible and are also tapping into crews from outside of Southeast Michigan.

"DTE teams are preparing for high winds to move across Southeast Michigan this morning and through the afternoon. Damaging winds of 45-50 mph are expected, which could lead to power interruptions for our customers. Our teams are standing by and ready to respond, and we have additional crews from outside our area ready to join us if needed to restore power to customers as quickly and safely as possible," DTE said in a statement to FOX 2.

If there are outages, it's going to be very cold Monday night as temperatures plummet throughout the day. By 5 p.m., wind chills will feel like the 20s or lower. Plus - lake effect snow is possible Monday as well so keep an eye out for flurries.

What to do if you don't have power

The first thing you should do if you lose power is check to see if the outage has been reported. You can do that on the DTE Energy Outage Center here. It includes real-time numbers including the percent of customers without power, the number of customers affected, the current outages, and how many crews are working.

The outage center also includes resources to contact police and fire and a way to check to see if your home or business is already part of an outage.

How to stay wafer without power

Stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines

Use caution near metal fences

If yellow barrier tape is up, it's there for a reason. Don't cross it

Don't drive over downed lines

Report a downed line if you see it on the DTE Energy Mobile App or call 800.477.4747.