Metro Detroit records hottest day of 2021; heat and humidity stick around early this week

On Monday, we hit 91 degrees at Metro Airport, the hottest temp so far this year at the Airport.

It’s going to stay WARM and HUMID again Tuesday with a chance for spotty afternoon thundershowers. Highs will be in the lower 90s. It stays warm and muggy Wednesday with a better chance for afternoon and evening thundershowers with a high of 88. A weak cold front will cross the areas Wednesday night, so it won't be as warm on Thursday – high of 79 but still some scattered thundershowers likely. Friday looks dry and pleasant with a high near 80.

Also, we are watching Tropical Storm Elsa approaching the lower Florida Keys. Elsa should make landfall on the west side of Florida well to the north of Tampa sometime early Wednesday. Although not expected to become a hurricane, Elsa will bring heavy rains and squally weather to Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday.