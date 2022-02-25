Metro Detroit road closures the weekend of Feb. 25-27

Despite having another round of winter weather dumped on Metro Detroit, road crews have some serious construction planned this weekend.

That means some serious closures as well.

Northbound I-275 will have one lane open from Northline to Five Mile Road starting Friday at 9 a.m. so the Michigan Department of Transportation can install pavement markings, shoulder and ramps, temporary signs, and concrete barriers.

Intermittent ramp closures are also expected. There will be two lanes open in southbound I-275 from Seven Mile to Northline Road.

There is also major I-75 construction resuming this weekend. Here's what's expected to start this weekend:

Close I-75 completely from I-696 to Square Lake to demolish the Gardenia and Lincoln overpasses. Close 12 Mile at I-75 until November to work on the diverging diamond interchange Install a traffic shift on I-75 between 12 Mile and just north of 13 Mile. Two lanes in both directions will share the southbound side. This is subject to change based on weather this weekend. Additionally, EB/WB ramps to NB I-696 are closing completely. The 11 Mile and 12 Mile entrance ramps to NB I-696 are already closed, so people have to go all the way to 14 Mile to get on.

Here's what else is expected this weekend:

I-94:

Wayne - EB I-94, US-24/Telegraph to Outer Dr, 2 lanes open, 1 lane closed, Fri 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Wayne – EB/WB I-94, E. Grand Blvd to Conner, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9 p.m. - Mon 6 a.m.

I-275:

Wayne- NB I-275, Eureka to I-96/M-14, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9 a.m. - Mon 3/7/22. Intermittent ramp closures through work zone.

I-696:

Oakland - EB/WB I-696 RAMPS CLOSED to NB I-75, Fri 10 p.m. - LATE NOVEMBER.

M-14:

Wayne - EB M-14, Sheldon to I-275, 2 lanes open, left closed intermittently, Mon 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

M-59:

Oakland - EB M-59, Pontiac Lake Rd to Geneva Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

M-85:

