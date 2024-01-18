Metro Detroit road conditions: How driving is looking Thursday

Another round of winter weather Thursday is expected to make driving around metro Detroit tricky. A few inches of snow expected today has slowed down people's commute.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation traffic map, there are slowdowns throughout Southeast Michigan, including on I-75, I-94, and I-96.

Disabled vehicles and road construction are partly to blame, while accidents on off-ramps could send drivers to other exits.

This could be the case for Friday as well, with more expected snow coming tomorrow morning. Drivers are advised to slow down and leave early.

Here's a live look at the roads:

Vehicle winter weather preps:

Put together a winter emergency kit to keep in your vehicle: Include an ice-scraper and snow brush, jumper cables, a roadside emergency kit, a flashlight with batteries, hand-warmers, extra warm clothing like gloves and socks, a blanket, a portable charger, washer fluid, hazard lights, flares, sunglasses to protect against glare, and other necessities.

Scrape the snow off your windshield and back window before driving. In Michigan, you can be fined for failing to do so

Ensure your gas tank is at least half full before a storm.

Maintenance: Check your windshield wipers, tire pressure, battery, fluid levels, etc.

Check the news, online maps, and other outlets for road closures.

Switch to snow tires for the winter.

Winter driving tips:

Reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and others. It is advised to stay six to eight car lengths away from any snowplow tucks.

Do not use cruise control, brake abruptly, or make any sudden maneuvers on wet or frozen surfaces to prevent hydroplaning.

Crash updates and road closures: