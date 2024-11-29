Metro Detroit road conditions: Ice, snow lead to numerous crashes, slowdowns

Friday started with a messy morning commute and is ending with a slippery evening drive after winter weather hit the area.

As of 8:30 p.m., police were responding to crashes on I-96, I-275, and the Southfield Freeway.

Eastbound I-96 on Nov. 29, 2024

Lake effect snow fell on and off throughout the day, at times becoming heavy. This snow combined with cold temperatures led to a mess across the state. Though the bulk of the lake effect precipitation is gone, occasional snow showers will continue overnight.

READ: 3 drivers hit firetruck while crews respond to pileup on icy freeway

Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution if they must drive Friday into Saturday, especially on overpasses, as even treated overpasses will refreeze quickly in the cold.

Live traffic map:

Crash updates: