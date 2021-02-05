Metro Detroit School Closings for Friday, Feb. 5

Several inches of snow have fallen over Southeast Michigan Friday morning, but it's the cold that will make conditions tough to weather as the sun comes up. Even with most roads cleared by early morning, dozens of schools plan to be closed for in-person learning today.

As usual, the falling temperatures couldn't get lower without the help of some pretty strong gusts of wind. Speeds up to 39 miles per hour are expected. The high temperature for Friday is expected to be 16 with a wind chill of 9.

