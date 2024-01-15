Metro Detroit school closings for Jan. 16

Freezing temperatures will continue to keep metro Detroit below zero for the rest of the week as a brutal wind chill sweeps over Southeast Michigan.

The frigid temperatures are prompting dozens of school districts to cancel class for Tuesday. Detroit Public Schools announced it would keep all classrooms and office buildings closed for the entire day due to dangerously low temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service, wind chill readings will get "dangerously cold" Monday night and Tuesday morning, dropping conditions to -25 degrees fahrenheit. Advisories expected to be re-issued Wednesday.

The low temperatures bring a threat of frostbite to anyone who has exposed skin of 30 minutes or longer. Hypothermia could also be a real possibility for anyone outside even longer.

