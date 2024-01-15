Detroit schools closed Tuesday due to freezing temperatures

Detroit public schools have canceled class for Tuesday due to freezing temperatures moving through Michigan.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District announced online that its offices and classrooms would be closed on Jan. 16 because of "dangerously low temperatures."

Following a blast of snowy weather, Southeast Michigan is now wrapped in freezing temperatures that include a wind chill making it feel like conditions are below zero.

The weather forecast for Tuesday includes a chance of snow before 8 a.m. before the sun peeks out. It will be met with a high temperature of 11 degrees. With the wind, it'll feel closer to negative 9 degrees.

Conditions will hover around similar temperatures for the remainder of the week. The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for all of Monday while warning of dangerous wind chill conditions through Sunday.

Those aren't the only school closures that have been confirmed. Harper Woods and Hazel Park also confirmed they will not have school on Tuesday.

Check the latest list of closures on our closings page.

