Metro Detroit School Closings for Monday, Feb. 15

Happy Monday and welcome to another February day in Michigan. This time - it's bringing a bit of snow to start the week. While Monday's snowmaker isn't expected to cause too many problems, there's always the possibility of schools being forced to close their doors.

Monday's snow started a little after midnight when a winter weather advisory was issued for southeast Michigan.

By noon on Monday, this light, dry snow should move out and you'd better get out to clear it because another one is coming and it's going to be much heavier - in terms of weight and how much we get.

The latest closings will be posted at fox2detroit.com/closings.

FOX 2 News is live, bright and early at 4 a.m. until noon so you can get the forecast from the FOX 2 Weather Authority. Watch it at fox2detroit.com/live or the News or Weather app.

Before you leave for work, check traffic and get the latest news in our FOX 2 News app. And, if you've got any plans today, you'll need to know what kind of weather you'll be dealing with. That's why you need the FOX 2 Weather app - the free app has live radar, hourly and daily forecasts, plus video from the Weather authority. It's 100% FREE. The FOX 2 Weather app is available for free to all iPhone, iPad, and Android users.