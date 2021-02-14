Two snowmakers could bring up to 9 inches in Southeast Michigan

article

Over the course of the next 24 to 36 hours, Southeast Michigan is going to see significant snowfall - and we're not talking talking just a few inches. We're talking break out the big snow boots, hope you've got gas for the snowblower or a really strong back and a good shovel.

Two systems approaching our area this week will have you reaching for your snow shovels, blowers, plows, and basically anything you can get your hands on to clear the snow.

FIRST SNOW SYSTEM STARTS EARLY MONDAY

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at midnight Sunday into Monday and won't expire until 36 hours later - at noon on Tuesday. Roughly an hour later, the snow starts to fall.

It will be about 1 a.m. when the light, dry snow begins to drop and, by noon on Monday, we expect to have about one to three inches of snow on the ground.

And you may want to clear that early because another one is coming.

ROUND TWO STARTS MONDAY NIGHT

With round one gone, hopefully, you'll have had the time to get out and clear the driveway and sidewalk because it will make what happens next just slightly easier to clear.

The second system will approach from the south and this type of system usually pulls in more moisture, which produces higher snowfall totals for Michigan. Based on the current track, our second hit of snow will begin after 6p and won't stop until just before noon on Tuesday.

This snow will be heavier and wetter than the first. Preliminary totals could produce an additional 4 to 6 inches of snow. Add that to the 1 to 3 inches and we could be looking at 5 to 9 inches of snow - or MORE, especially for people living cloer to the Ohio border.

SHIFTING SYSTEMS

So far, and this is subject to change, we are not under any Watch or Warning, but again near Toledo, Cleveland, and Youngstown, Ohio, there is a Winter Storm Warning for totals where a foot of snow is expected.

A shift in this system could bring heavier snow for us across the border.

This system has already shifted a bit over the course of the past few days as we've been tracking it. Sunday, the main snow zone for the heavier snow shifted closer to southeast Michigan.



This is a fluid situation so keep up with the latest right here at Fox2Detroit.com, through our free Fox 2 weather app and on Fox2 news.