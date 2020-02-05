Metro Detroit school closings for Thursday, February 6

With several inches snow falling overnight, schools across Metro Detroit and southeast Michigan have canceled classes for Thursday, February 6th.

While we were sleeping, a big snowmaker worked its way into the Mitten. By the time we get to noon Thursday, we expect to have about 3 inches of snow - with another inch expected by the end of the day on Friday!

