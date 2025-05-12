Metro Detroit tree trimming: How planting trees can cut the risk for power outages

The Brief Warmer weather means stronger storms, leading to power outages from downed trees. One of the keys to preventing that can be found at local nurseries. DTE General Supervisor Jennifer Bokor says it’s cut down 2,000 miles of trees in the service area this year.



As the weather warms up across Metro Detroit, storms become more frequent, leaving many homeowners without power for weeks. Meanwhile, DTE says more than half of its service outages are caused by fallen trees.

One of the keys to preventing that can be found at local nurseries.

What they're saying:

On Monday, FOX 2 visited Steinkopf Nursery to learn how tree planting can cut the risk of power outages. Co-owner Beth Liskiewicz showed a variety of smaller-sized trees, including a Red-Bud Black Pearl and a Norway Spruce.

"You’re not substituting quality or the beauty of a tree just because you need something small," said Liskiewicz. "Most Red Buds stay under 20 feet. We want them to be in the foreground or maybe the background of where the wires are."

Dig deeper:

DTE General Supervisor Jennifer Bokor says it’s cut down 2,000 miles of trees in the service area in 2025.

"Anything within 20 feet of our lines, we looking to plant a tree that's 20 feet or less in height," she said. "Outside that, 21 to 45 feet, we’re looking to plant anything that’s 50 feet or less in height."

When planting a new tree, the company wants homeowners to avoid trees, which could potentially grow into or fall onto their equipment.

"If they follow our right tree, right place recommendation, it ensures they’re able to have that beautiful tree for years to come and minimizes the need for us to trim it into the future. It also helps us to ensure that customers have safe, reliable power all year round," said DTE Director of Tree Trimming Rachel Steudle.

For more information on DTE tree trimming, you can click here.