Metro Detroit weather: Another hot day with chance for isolated thunderstorms

It'll be another hot day in Metro Detroit.

The day starts quiet. After temperatures topped out at 88 on Sunday, they will climb to about the same on Monday. There will also be pockets of isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly north of Detroit later in the afternoon.

These above-average temperatures stick around until mid-week. The heat and humidity break as we head into Thursday. Highs Thursday will be in the mid-70s.

Temps jump back up near 80 for Memorial Day weekend.