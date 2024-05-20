Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Another hot day with chance for isolated thunderstorms

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  May 20, 2024 6:28am EDT
Temperatures remaining above the norm today with the threat of late day storms. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - It'll be another hot day in Metro Detroit.

The day starts quiet. After temperatures topped out at 88 on Sunday, they will climb to about the same on Monday. There will also be pockets of isolated showers and thunderstorms mainly north of Detroit later in the afternoon.

These above-average temperatures stick around until mid-week. The heat and humidity break as we head into Thursday. Highs Thursday will be in the mid-70s.

Temps jump back up near 80 for Memorial Day weekend.

