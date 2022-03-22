Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy, breezy, cool Tuesday night, Wednesday ahead
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The rest of Tuesday night will be breezy and cool with rain developing by mid-evening.
It will be damp overnight with a low near 40.
Here's what to expect the rest of the week:
Wednesday: Cloudy, breezy and cool… occasional rain showers… high 54
Thursday: Cloudy with light showers… high near 50
Friday: Cloudy… few sprinkles, high 49
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cooler… high 47
Sunday: Partly cloudy…. CHILLY…. High near 40