Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy, breezy, cool Tuesday night, Wednesday ahead

The rest of Tuesday night will be breezy and cool with rain developing by mid-evening.

It will be damp overnight with a low near 40.

Here's what to expect the rest of the week:

Wednesday: Cloudy, breezy and cool… occasional rain showers… high 54

Michigan's statewide tornado drill is Wednesday -- What to know

Thursday: Cloudy with light showers… high near 50

Friday: Cloudy… few sprinkles, high 49

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cooler… high 47

Sunday: Partly cloudy…. CHILLY…. High near 40