Metro Detroit weather: Gorgeous, sunny Friday after days of rain

A much-needed and well-deserved break from the rain is on the way, with a gorgeous Friday on tap in SE Michigan. Skies will clear out early today leading to mostly sunny skies and a warmer feel.

We have another round of wet weather for the weekend with a cold front Saturday morning. The rain will arrive late tonight and continue into Saturday morning and end by the afternoon. Check out simulated radar for Saturday morning 5 a.m.

And if we're lucky some models are strongly hinting the rain is over by 10 am.

By the afternoon dry weather will take over and continue into Sunday leaving us with a pleasant finish to the weekend. There is one final shortwave Sunday into Monday that will bring the chance for some rain showers but we're coming off of a 2-6" rain event and this will be NOTHING LIKE THAT. Check out rain potential from both Saturday morning and Sunday night/Monday.

Next week will be mostly or totally dry.